BRIEF-Echo Investment plans conditional dividend advance of 0.85 zloty/shr

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Echo Investment SA :

* Its management recommends to pay out a conditional advance on FY 2016 dividend of 0.85 zloty per share

* The total advance dividend payment of 350.8 million zlotys ($84.43 million) must not be bigger than half of the company's net profit generated in H1 2016

* The dividend is also subject to approval of Echo Investment's supervisory board and shareholders

* It will be paid in a few tranches until the end of 2017