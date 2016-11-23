FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Echo Investment plans conditional dividend advance of 0.85 zloty/shr
#Financials
November 23, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Echo Investment plans conditional dividend advance of 0.85 zloty/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Echo Investment SA :

* Its management recommends to pay out a conditional advance on FY 2016 dividend of 0.85 zloty per share

* The total advance dividend payment of 350.8 million zlotys ($84.43 million) must not be bigger than half of the company's net profit generated in H1 2016

* The dividend is also subject to approval of Echo Investment's supervisory board and shareholders

* It will be paid in a few tranches until the end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1548 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

