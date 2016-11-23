FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Deere & Co says sees FY 2017 net sales down about 1 pct
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Deere & Co says sees FY 2017 net sales down about 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Deere & Co :

* 2016/17 projection for U.S. commodity prices for corn $3.30 per bushel

* 2016/17 projection for U.S. commodity prices for soybeans $9.20 per bushel

* Sees equipment operations FY 2017 capital expenditures of $600 million

* Sees FY 2017 net sales down about 1 percent

* Sees FY 2017 total U.S. farm cash receipts of $367.1 billion

* Sees Q1 net sales down about 4 percent

* Sees slow economic growth in EU, impacted by geopolitical risks in fiscal 2017

* Sees slower economic growth continuing in China in fiscal 2017 - conf. call slides

* Value of agricultural production expected to be stable in china in FY 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2fEKVAr) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
