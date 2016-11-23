FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 23, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Idea Cellular to roll out PAN-India wireless broadband network in FY17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd

* Says Idea to roll out pan-india wireless broadband network in FY17

* Says to launch 4G services in 9 circles expanding coverage to 20 circles in FY17

* Plans to continue the rollout of its wireless broadband network expanding 4G services to 20 circles in FY17

* Says to support the rollout of network, Idea has planned a capex of 75 billion rupees to 80 billion rupees

* Says plans to achieve a network of nearly 250,000 sites and optical fibre network of 1.41 lakh km this FY

* Says spent 130 billion rupees to acquire spectrum in the recent auction Source text: Idea Cellular, country's fastest growing mobile operator has also become the fastest growing wireless broadband network with One Broadband site coming up every 10 minutes. The company plans to continue the rapid rollout of its wireless broadband network expanding 4G services to 20 circles in FY17. Further company coverage:

