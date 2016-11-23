FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 23, 2016

BRIEF-SPX announces agreement for sale of european power generation business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - SPX Corp -

* SPX announces agreement for sale of european power generation business transaction expected to close by year-end

* Terms of purchase agreement include sale of subsidiaries comprising balcke-dürr in exchange for nominal cash at closing

* Agreement includes a commitment by spx to leave sufficient liquidity within balcke-dürr, including a loan from SPX

* Now expects to report full-year adjusted EPS significantly in excess of current guidance range of $1.00-$1.20

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sale of its european power generation business to Mutares Ag Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

