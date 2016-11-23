Juno says one patient dies during leukemia drug trial
Nov 23 Juno Therapeutics Inc said one patient had died and another was not expected to recover after suffering cerebral edema during a trial testing its experimental leukemia drug.
Nov 23 SPX Corp -
* SPX announces agreement for sale of european power generation business transaction expected to close by year-end
* Terms of purchase agreement include sale of subsidiaries comprising balcke-dürr in exchange for nominal cash at closing
* Agreement includes a commitment by spx to leave sufficient liquidity within balcke-dürr, including a loan from SPX
* Now expects to report full-year adjusted EPS significantly in excess of current guidance range of $1.00-$1.20
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sale of its european power generation business to Mutares Ag Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, Nov 23 Israel Chemicals (ICL) , one of the biggest suppliers of potash to China, India and Europe, saw its net profit hit by weaker fertiliser prices in the third quarter, despite growth in its speciality chemicals business.
LONDON, Nov 23 A Heinz television advert showing people drumming a rhythm on its baked bean cans has been banned by British regulators on safety grounds.