BRIEF-Terraform Power reports election of three independent directors

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc :

* Terraform Power announces election of three independent directors

* Terraform Power Inc - Fox, Hall and Rosenberg will stand for reelection at Terraform Power's next annual meeting of stockholders

* Terraform Power Inc - Terraform Power's board will expand from seven to ten members

* Terraform Power - election of Kerri L. Fox, Edward "Ned" Hall and Marc Rosenberg to company's board of directors, effective immediately