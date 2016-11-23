FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Canacol Energy negotiates new gas sales contracts, initiates private gas pipeline, and forecasts 130 mmscfpd of gas production exiting 2017 and 230 mmscfpd of gas production exiting 2018
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 23, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Canacol Energy negotiates new gas sales contracts, initiates private gas pipeline, and forecasts 130 mmscfpd of gas production exiting 2017 and 230 mmscfpd of gas production exiting 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd :

* Canacol Energy Ltd. negotiates new gas sales contracts, initiates private gas pipeline, and forecasts 130 mmscfpd of gas production exiting 2017 and 230 mmscfpd of gas production exiting 2018

* Canacol Energy Ltd - planning to increase current gas sales from 90 mmscpf to 130 mmscfpd in December 2017, and to 230 mmscfpd in December 2018

* Canacol Energy - new gas sales contract all commence in dec 2018, have a term of between 5 and 10 years, and are with large, established offtakers

* Canacol Energy - co negotiated 4 new take or pay gas sales contracts of 100 mmscfpd with existing & new customers located in Cartagena and Baranquilla

* Canacol Energy-special purpose vehicle anticipated to raise about US$50 million in a combination of equity and debt, outside of Canacol

* SPV's new private pipeline will consist of approximately 80 kilometers of flowlines and two compression stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

