FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-RECM & Calibre intends to raise 33.125 mln rand via placing
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-RECM & Calibre intends to raise 33.125 mln rand via placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - RECM & Calibre Ltd :

* Intends conducting a placing of 1,250,000 new non-cumulative redeemable participating preference shares in company

* Placing will be effected at a minimum price of R26.50 per placement share, in order to raise at least R33.125 million

* Placing will be via a book build process, which will be launched immediately following publication of this announcement

* Regarding Capital Management (Pty) Ltd and Questco (Pty) Ltd are acting as joint bookrunners in connection with placing

* Proceeds of placing will be utilised by company to finance its repurchase of 1,250,000 RAC ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.