9 months ago
BRIEF-Liberty Global- Two units entered into a joinder agreement in respect of credit agreement dated May 16
November 23, 2016 / 2:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Liberty Global- Two units entered into a joinder agreement in respect of credit agreement dated May 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc :

* On Nov 18, two units of co entered into a joinder agreement in respect of credit agreement dated May 16, 2016 - sec filing

* Liberty Global Plc-proceeds from term B-1B loan facility will be used to prepay indebtedness under revolving credit facility under credit agreement

* Pursuant to joinder, certain lenders agreed to provide a $300 million term loan facility as per terms of credit agreement

* Liberty Global Plc- final maturity date for term b-1b loan facility is December 31, 2022 Source text - bit.ly/2ggOwsf Further company coverage:

