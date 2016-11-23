FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-PPB Group qtrly net profit 381.4 million RGT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - PPB Group Bhd :

* Qtrly revenue 983.7 million rgt versus 994.7 million rgt

* Qtrly net profit 381.4 million rgt versus 294.7 million rgt

* Grains and agribusiness segment continues to be competitive with moderate revenue growth expected for the final quarter of the year

* Consumer products segment remains challenging amidst cautious consumer spending and uncertainties with the current economic environment

* Environmental engineering and utilities segment will deliver lower revenue from the current on-going projects

* Overall consolidated financial results for year will continue to be substantially supported by wilmar's business performance

* "Group's main business segments are largely expected to perform well in 2016"

* Directors do not recommend the payment of any dividend for the third quarter Source text : (bit.ly/2gAt2qJ) Further company coverage:

