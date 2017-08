Nov 23 (Reuters) - Niveus Investments Ltd :

* Unaudited group interim results for the six months ended Sept. 30 2016

* Six month revenue 46.036 mln rand versus 25.390 mln rand

* Six month diluted HEPS from continuing operations 81.0 cents versus loss 23.7 cents

* Directors declared and approved an interim gross ordinary dividend for six months ended Sept. 30 2016 of 18 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)