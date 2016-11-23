FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Lilly to abandon Alzheimer's drug after late-stage failure
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Lilly to abandon Alzheimer's drug after late-stage failure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly announces top-line results of solanezumab phase 3 clinical trial

* Eli lilly and co - solanezumab did not meet primary endpoint in expedition3 clinical trial

* Eli lilly and co - lilly will not pursue regulatory submissions for solanezumab for treatment of mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.

* Eli lilly and co - there were no new safety signals identified in study

* Eli lilly and co - "will evaluate impact of these results on development plans for solanezumab and our other alzheimer's pipeline assets"

* Eli lilly and co - will work with investigators to appropriately conclude open-label extensions for expedition, expedition2 and expedition3.

* Eli lilly and co - next steps for remaining elements of solanezumab development program have not yet been determined.

* Eli lilly and co says study outcome is expected to result in a q4 charge of about $150 million (pre-tax), or about $0.09 per share (after-tax)

* Eli lilly-patients treated with solanezumab did not experience statistically significant slowing in cognitive decline versus patients treated with placebo

* Eli lilly and co - will provide updated 2016 financial guidance and announce its 2017 financial guidance on december 15, 2016

* "we continue to expect to grow average annual revenue by at least 5 percent between 2015 and 2020"

* Between 2015 and 2020, "we also expect to increase our margins and provide annual dividend increases to our shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.