Nov 23 (Reuters) - HNA Holding Group Co Ltd

* More Resignation Of Executive Director And Vice-chairman And Appointment Of Executive Director And Co-chairman And List Of Directors And Their Roles And Functions

* Li Tongshuang has resigned as an executive director and ceased to act as vice- chairman

* Wang Shuang has been appointed as an executive director and co-chairman of board