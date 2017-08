Nov 23 (Reuters) - F E Bording A/S :

* Q3 net sales 151.3 million Danish crowns ($21.60 million) versus 144.7 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 15.5 million crowns versus 15.6 million crowns year ago

* Cuts revenue guidance for 2016 to about 620 million crowns from 630 million crowns

* Cuts 2016 EBITDA guidance to about 47 million crowns from 55 million crowns