Nov 23 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd

* Inside Information & Discloseable Transaction In Relation To Subscription Of Shares

* CRL subsidiary (as subscriber) and China Enterprise (as issuer) entered into subscription agreement

* CRL subsidiary has agreed to subscribe for and china enterprise has conditionally agreed to allot and issue subscription shares

* Deal for aggregate subscription money will be rmb7.32 billion