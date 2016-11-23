FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-SPX expects to record a pre-tax loss of $60-$70 million in connection with sale of its European power generation business
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-SPX expects to record a pre-tax loss of $60-$70 million in connection with sale of its European power generation business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - SPX Corp :

* Says expect to record a pre-tax loss of $60-$70 million in connection with sale of its european power generation business

* Says it does not expect consummation of deal to have a material effect on co's leverage or liquidity in 2016

* Co's units committed to providing a non-interest bearing loan of EUR8.8 million to mutares ag as per deal - sec filing

* The EUR8.8 million non-interest bearing loan is payable in installments due at years end 2018 and 2019

* SPX - co's units agreed to leave about eur20 million of cash and sufficient working within Balcke-Dürr

* Says in event of termination of deal, breaching party will be required to pay a break-up fee of EUR2.5 million

* SPX-Agreed to earn-out arrangement whereby mutares ag will pay percentage of free cash flow of Balcke-Dürr, up to EUR5 million, beginning in 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2gKzkF3 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.