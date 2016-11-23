"No can do", Heinz beans advert banned over safety fears
LONDON, Nov 23 A Heinz television advert showing people drumming a rhythm on its baked bean cans has been banned by British regulators on safety grounds.
Nov 23 SPX Corp :
* Says expect to record a pre-tax loss of $60-$70 million in connection with sale of its european power generation business
* Says it does not expect consummation of deal to have a material effect on co's leverage or liquidity in 2016
* Co's units committed to providing a non-interest bearing loan of EUR8.8 million to mutares ag as per deal - sec filing
* The EUR8.8 million non-interest bearing loan is payable in installments due at years end 2018 and 2019
* SPX - co's units agreed to leave about eur20 million of cash and sufficient working within Balcke-Dürr
* Says in event of termination of deal, breaching party will be required to pay a break-up fee of EUR2.5 million
* SPX-Agreed to earn-out arrangement whereby mutares ag will pay percentage of free cash flow of Balcke-Dürr, up to EUR5 million, beginning in 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2gKzkF3 Further company coverage:
LONDON, Nov 23 A Heinz television advert showing people drumming a rhythm on its baked bean cans has been banned by British regulators on safety grounds.
BRUSSELS, Nov 23 Makers of scanners used in airports are testing new technology that could soon make taking liquids and laptops out of carry-on bags a thing of the past, speeding up security lines for passengers.
SAO PAULO, Nov 23 Brazilian steel maker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, or Usiminas, said on Wednesday it has informed some clients it will raise steel prices between 9 percent and 12 percent as of December.