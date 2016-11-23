FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-RCM Beteiligungs: financing agreement
November 23, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-RCM Beteiligungs: financing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - RCM Beteiligungs AG :

* In order to further develop its financing structures, RCM Beteiligungs AG restructures more than 25% of its group-wide bank borrowings as part of a comprehensive financing agreement

* Expects an annual improvement in earnings of more than 100 thousand euros ($105,900.00) and a significant positive influence on the cash flow from the realization of the business strategy opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

