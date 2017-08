Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Tribunal:

* Has approved the merger whereby Liberty Two Degrees will acquire target properties from Liberty Group Ltd

* Approved merger whereby Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions will increase its shareholding in Xinergistix to 51.40 pct

* Approved without conditions the merger between Steinhoff and target company Tekkie Town