Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mimecast Ltd :

* Says purchasing substantially all of assets of iSheriff

* Mimecast Ltd - acquisition of iSheriff will provide mimecast customers additional real-time email threat intelligence and detection expertise

* Says with the iSheriff acquisition, there is no change to Mimecast's Q3 and FY 2017 guidance provided earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: