9 months ago
BRIEF-Juno CEO says second patient also dies in leukemia trial: Conf Call
November 23, 2016 / 2:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Juno CEO says second patient also dies in leukemia trial: Conf Call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Juno CEO says second patient with cerebral edema also dies in leukemia trial, called rocket, testing JCAR015: Conf Call

* Juno execs say they are not sure whether or not to discontinue the trial, still looking at data : Conf Call

* Juno says patient deaths unrelated to manufacturing process: Conf Call

* Juno CEO says removal of chemotherapy fludarabine has contributed to lower toxicity, but "hasn't taken us as far as we hoped it would" : Conf Call Further company coverage:

