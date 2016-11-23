BRIEF-Huiyin Smart Community says Yangzhou Huiyin Technology to establish JV

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Huiyin Smart Community Co Ltd :

* Connected transaction - in relation to formation of joint venture

* Yangzhou Huiyin Technology, Yangzhou Yinhua, Nanjing Jingjiandongkang and Yangzhou Maikensu have agreed to establish a joint venture

* Chairman of board of directors of Jiangsu Haihuitong shall be nominated by Yangzhou Huiyin Technology

* Unit entered into investment agreement with Yangzhou Yinhua, Nanjing Jingjiandongkang and Yangzhou Maikensu

* Establish a joint venture with a registered capital of rmb300 million

* Registered capital shall be fully contributed by Yangzhou Huiyin Technology, Yangzhou Yinhua, Nanjing Jingjiandongkang,Yangzhou Maikensu

* RMB45 million contribution to be made by yangzhou huiyin technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: