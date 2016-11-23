FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2016 / 2:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cogint entered into agreement with certain accredited investors for purchase and sale of 2 mln shares of co's common stock for $6.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Cogint Inc

* Cogint Inc entered into agreement with certain accredited investors for purchase and sale of 2 million shares of co's common stock for $6.0 million

* Says price to be paid by purchasers is $3.00 per share in the registered direct offering

* Cogint Inc - Co also conducted private placement offering through which it will issue to purchasers, for no additional consideration, warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares

* Cogint Inc-Proceeds to company from offering are approximately $5.705 million, not including any proceeds received from exercise of warrants- SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2glJ9FH] Further company coverage:

