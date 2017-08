Nov 23 (Reuters) - AptarGroup Inc

* AptarGroup Inc director Peter Pfeiffer reports open market sale of 30,000 shares of co's common stock on Nov 22

* AptarGroup Inc director Pfeiffer sold 23,700 shares at average price of $75.38 per share and 6,300 shares at $74.73 per share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2glCUBR) Further company coverage: