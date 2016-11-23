FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Topsearch International updates on subscription agreement
November 23, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Topsearch International updates on subscription agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Topsearch International (Holdings) Ltd :

* Purchaser entered into placing letter with placing agent

* total consideration for subscription and acquisition would be hk$200 million

* total consideration of subscription and acquisition would mainly be financed by group's internal resources or borrowings

* Upon completion purchaser will hold 9.15% of enlarged total issued share capital of skynet group

* hong kong bridge investments agreed to subscribe for subscription shares; and acquire from vendor acquisition shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
