Nov 23 (Reuters) - Amplitude Surgical :

* Q1 2016-17 sales of 17.3 million euros ($18.26 million), up 23.2 pct in actual terms and 21.4 pct at constant currency

* Aims being to double sales in five years, and to win further market share - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9474 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)