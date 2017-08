Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ayco Grupo Inmobiliario SA :

* Says extends subscription period for its 19 million euro ($20.1 million) share issue to Nov. 25 from Nov. 23

* Extension was granted to take into consideration holidays in United States which may have impeded investors from taking part in the tender

