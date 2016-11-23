FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-HoldCo Asset Management says sent public letter to Board Chairman of First NBC Bank Holding Co
November 23, 2016

BRIEF-HoldCo Asset Management says sent public letter to Board Chairman of First NBC Bank Holding Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - HoldCo Asset Management

* Holdco asset management - on november 23, 2016, sent a public letter to the chairman of board of directors of first nbc bank holding co

* Holdco asset management - holdco and affiliates have long position in subordinated debt and short position in stock of first nbc bank

* Holdco asset - propose fnbc and holdco hold public "town hall meeting" with public dial in to allow all stakeholders to ask questions and comment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

