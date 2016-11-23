FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Chaparral Energy LLC submits restructuring support agreement, announces Earl Reynolds as new CEO
November 23, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Chaparral Energy LLC submits restructuring support agreement, announces Earl Reynolds as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chaparral Energy LLC:

* Chaparral Energy LLC submits restructuring support agreement, announces CEO Mark Fischer'S retirement

* Chaparral's unsecured bondholders, general unsecured creditors will own 100 percent of Co's ownership interest, subject to some dilution

* Appointed Earl Reynolds as new Chief Executive Officer

* Agreement outlines Chaparral's capital structure, which upon emergence will include the company's cash on hand

* Reached agreement with consenting bondholders and lenders to convert about $1.2 billion of its outstanding debt to equity

* The agreement also outlines a $225 million reserve based lending (RBL) facility, which matures in 2020

* Also requires $50 million of new money equity from a rights offering

* Restructuring support agreement was submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Delaware for approval Source text for Eikon:

