FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Altisource Residential says amended and extended terms of repurchase facility- SEC Filing
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Altisource Residential says amended and extended terms of repurchase facility- SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Altisource Residential Corp

* On november 18, co amended and extended terms of repurchase facility- sec filing

* Altisource residential corp - extended termination date for facility for a year to november 17, 2017 - sec filing

* Altisource residential corp- under third amended and restated repurchase agreement increased facility size from $350.0 million to $600.0 million - sec filing

* Altisource residential corp - company and wells fargo terminated company's repurchase facility with wells fargo

* Altisource residential - following amendment and termination, $599.8 million was outstanding under amended, restated cs repurchase facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.