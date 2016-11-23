Nov 23 Altisource Residential Corp

* On november 18, co amended and extended terms of repurchase facility- sec filing

* Altisource residential corp - extended termination date for facility for a year to november 17, 2017 - sec filing

* Altisource residential corp- under third amended and restated repurchase agreement increased facility size from $350.0 million to $600.0 million - sec filing

* Altisource residential corp - company and wells fargo terminated company's repurchase facility with wells fargo

* Altisource residential - following amendment and termination, $599.8 million was outstanding under amended, restated cs repurchase facility