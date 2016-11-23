BRIEF-Aecom raises 2017 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.80 to $3.20

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Aecom

* Aecom - aecom is increasing its fiscal year 2017 u.s. Gaap earnings per share guidance to $2.16 to $2.56

* Aecom - increasing 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.80 to $3.20

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aecom-On nov 22, urs energy & construction, ex-urs parent corp settled with doj to resolve dispute without admitting liability, agreed to pay $57.5 million

* Aecom - urs energy settlement with doj in relation to qui tam civil lawsuit filed pursuant to federal false claims act - sec filing