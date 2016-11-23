FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ZH International Holdings updates on acquisition of land use rights
November 23, 2016 / 11:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ZH International Holdings updates on acquisition of land use rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Zh Intl Hold-acquisition Of Land Use Rights And Financial Assistance From Controlling Shareholder

*

* Zh international holdings ltd - henan xinghan, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, made a successful bid

* Zh international holdings ltd - bid for land use right of land parcel in a listing for sale process in auction held by zhengzhou city land and resources bureau

* Bid for rmb802 million

* Proceeds from financial support will be used to finance acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

