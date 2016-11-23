Investors pull most money from U.S.-based bond funds of any week in 2016-ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Nov 23 Investors pulled $9.7 billion from U.S.-based bond funds during the latest week in the stiffest blow of the year for those funds, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. The withdrawals, during the weekly period ending Nov. 16, come during a bond rout sparked by Donald Trump's unexpected Nov. 8 win in the U.S. presidential election. Markets are voting that Trump's victory could stoke inflation and economic growth, given