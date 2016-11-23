BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply certain of its subsidiaries have entered into first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Siteone Landscape Supply Inc

* Siteone Landscape Supply says certain of its subsidiaries have entered into first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of Nov 23

* Siteone Landscape Supply amendment increases aggregate principal amount of tranche b term loans under term loan facility to $298.6 million - SEC filing

* Siteone Landscape Supply says amendment adds additional credit facility under term loan facility in total principal amount of $273.6 million

* Siteone Landscape Supply says proceeds of Tranche B term loans ($298.6 million) were used to repay $21 million of borrowings outstanding under senior abl facility