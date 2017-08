Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy

* Sempra international issues media statement on peru pipeline

* Sempra international - issued statement about possible participation in approximately $6.5 billion gasoducto sur peruano natural gas pipeline project

* Sempra international- negotiations have been terminated without an agreement with respect to gasoducto sur peruano (gsp) natural gas pipeline project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: