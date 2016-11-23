BRIEF-Aspen Aerogels amended and restated loan and security agreement
* On November 23, 2016, co amended and restated loan and security agreement
Nov 23 Sempra Energy
* Sempra international issues media statement on peru pipeline
* Sempra international - issued statement about possible participation in approximately $6.5 billion gasoducto sur peruano natural gas pipeline project
* Sempra international- negotiations have been terminated without an agreement with respect to gasoducto sur peruano (gsp) natural gas pipeline project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On November 23, 2016, co amended and restated loan and security agreement
* Zhaopin limited reports first quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Performance Sports Group says on November 21, 2016, entered into amendment no. 2 to superiority debtor-in-possession ABL credit agreement