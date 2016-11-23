BRIEF-Huabao International says BNPP securities will make a voluntary conditional cash offer, on behalf of joint offerors

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Huabao International Holdings Ltd :

* BNPP securities will, on behalf of joint offerors, make a voluntary conditional cash offer

* Offer to acquire all of issued shares in share capital of company

* Deal for, for each offer share, hk$3.30 in cash

* Joint offerors intend to finance cash required for offers from a combination of debt financing and cash resources

* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On nov 24

* Value of share offer is approximately hk$6.03 bln