9 months ago
BRIEF-Eternity Investment's unit signs placing agreement for SkyNet shares
November 23, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Eternity Investment's unit signs placing agreement for SkyNet shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Eternity Investment Ltd

* placing agent and vendor entered into placing agreement

* Placing price of hk$4.80 per skynet placing share.

* vendor has conditionally agreed to place, through placing agent, up to 25mln skynet placing shares

* Gross proceeds from placing is hk$120.00 million and net proceeds from placing is approximately hk$118.60 million

* vendor is new cove limited, an indirect wholly-owned unit of co; placing agent is Luk Fook Securities (Hk) Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

