Nov 24 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd

* Qtrly net profit 256.6 million RGT versus 891.4 million RGT

* Qtrly revenue 5.46 billion RGT versus 5.07 billion RGT

* "In the mid- term, we expect to regain our foothold in terms of stronger performance especially at Celcom" Source text: (bit.ly/2gnUqoP) Further company coverage: