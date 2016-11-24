BRIEF-Carlo Gavazzi H1 group net income up 66% to CHF 6.3 mln

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG :

* Operating revenue increase of 2.3 percent to 66.2 million Swiss francs ($65.04 million) in first half of 2016/17 (previous year: 64.7 million francs)

* H1 substantial EBIT growth from 6.3 million francs to 7.9 million francs (+25.4 percent), mainly driven by non-recurring exceptional proceeds and currency effects

* H1 substantial EBIT growth from 6.3 million francs to 7.9 million francs (+25.4 percent), mainly driven by non-recurring exceptional proceeds and currency effects

* H1 group net income up from 3.8 million francs to 6.3 million francs (+65.8 percent)