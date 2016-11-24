FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-KWS Saat Q1 net sales up 14 pct to 133.3 mln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 24, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-KWS Saat Q1 net sales up 14 pct to 133.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - KWS Saat SE :

* Has increased its net sales by 13.7 percent to 133.3 million euros ($140.51 million) in the opening quarter of fiscal 2016/2017

* EBIT for the first quarter improved by 38.7 percent. It was -28.8 million euros as of Sept. 30, 2016

* Does not expect to see any easing in the economic climate this fiscal year

* Still expects its growth of net sales below 5 percent

* Additional expenditures reduce EBIT margin expectations for the fiscal year as a whole

* Expects an EBIT margin of between 10.0 percent and 10.5 percent. Capital spending is forecast at 100 million euros and the research and development intensity at around 17 percent Source text - bit.ly/2fTPCcU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9487 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.