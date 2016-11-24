BRIEF-PKC Group to divest some light vehicle business and associated assets in North America

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Pkc Group Oyj :

* Sells some light vehicle business and associated assets in North America

* Ivestment will encompass separable and identifiable light vehicle product lines which 2017 estimated revenue is approximately 50 million euros ($52.7 million)

* Divestment also includes related employees and building leases

* Divestment is expected to be completed during Q4 with transaction value of close to net assets at closing (currently estimated to be about 10 million euros)

* Divestment is expected not have significant impact to PKC Group's financial result

