FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-PKC Group to divest some light vehicle business and associated assets in North America
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 24, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-PKC Group to divest some light vehicle business and associated assets in North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Pkc Group Oyj :

* Sells some light vehicle business and associated assets in North America

* Ivestment will encompass separable and identifiable light vehicle product lines which 2017 estimated revenue is approximately 50 million euros ($52.7 million)

* Divestment also includes related employees and building leases

* Divestment is expected to be completed during Q4 with transaction value of close to net assets at closing (currently estimated to be about 10 million euros)

* Divestment is expected not have significant impact to PKC Group's financial result Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.