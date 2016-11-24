SQM quarterly profit more than quadruples as lithium prices boom
Nov 23 Chile's SQM , one of the world's biggest producers of lithium, reported its quarterly profit more than quadrupled, powered by higher lithium prices.
Nov 23 Alignvest Acquisition Corp
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation announces filing of non-offering prospectus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 China will defend its rights under World Trade Organization tariff rules if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump moves toward executing his campaign threats to levy punitive duties on goods made in China, a senior trade official said on Wednesday.
* Amazon.com on ABX pilot strike says rebalanced capacity across our network of carrier partners to ensure there are no disruptions through the busy holiday weekend Source