9 months ago
BRIEF-SQM Q3 reporting net income of $0.21 per ADR
November 24, 2016 / 1:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-SQM Q3 reporting net income of $0.21 per ADR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa

* SQM reports earnings for the nine months ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 reporting net income of $55.8 million or $0.21 per ADR versus $13.7 million or $0.05 per ADR

* Says sales volumes will grow during 2016, expect total sales volumes to exceed 9,500 mt this year

* Q3 revenues totaled us$504.0 million, an increase of approximately 13.2% compared to Q3 of 2015

* "Q3 results were mainly driven by higher lithium prices seen during this quarter"

* "Expect total market demand growth to be between 12-13% this year"

* "Expect sales volumes for 2016 to be at least 20% stronger than sales volumes we saw last year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

