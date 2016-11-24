Nov 23 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa
* SQM reports earnings for the nine months ended september
30, 2016
* Q3 reporting net income of $55.8 million or $0.21 per ADR
versus $13.7 million or $0.05 per ADR
* Says sales volumes will grow during 2016, expect total
sales volumes to exceed 9,500 mt this year
* Q3 revenues totaled us$504.0 million, an increase of
approximately 13.2% compared to Q3 of 2015
* "Q3 results were mainly driven by higher lithium prices
seen during this quarter"
* "Expect total market demand growth to be between 12-13%
this year"
* "Expect sales volumes for 2016 to be at least 20% stronger
than sales volumes we saw last year"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: