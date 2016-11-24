FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 24, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Quantum Foods full-year HEPS falls 48 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd :

* Summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended Sept. 30, 2016

* Revenue R3.913 billion for the year ended Sept. 30 versus R3.468 billion year earlier

* FY headline earnings per share decreased to 28 cents from 54 cents per share of 2015

* Final dividend per share 6 cents versus 10 cents year ago

* Weakened consumer demand will continue to put pressure on group's profitability, particularly if there is no decrease in cost of raw materials

* Will continue to focus on efficiencies in farms and factories, optimal procurement of raw materials will remain a priority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

