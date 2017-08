Nov 24 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd :

* Has successfully closed and priced bookbuild

* 25 mln bookbuild shares were placed with qualifying institutional investors at a price of r26.50 per bookbuild share

* Placing for gross proceeds of r662.5 million

* Issue price represents a 2.3% discount to 30 day weighted average traded price of RFG ordinary shares, as at 23 Nov