BRIEF-Bionor Pharma private placement successfully completed

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Says private placement was successfully completed

* Says total of 2 billion shares were agreed to be sold

* Private placement was more than 5 times oversubscribed

* Will receive gross proceeds of 150 million Norwegian crowns ($17.38 million) from private placement when completed

* Will use proceeds for acquisition of minority stake currently owned by Edvin Austbø (who is an indirect shareholder of Solon Eiendom) in property project in Ski for about 60 million crowns, acquisition of land for new projects and for general corporate purpose

* Plans to carry out a subsequent offering of 666,666,666 new shares at 0.15 crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6302 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)