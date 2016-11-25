FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says Japanese corporates face restrained recovery in 2017
November 25, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Japanese corporates face restrained recovery in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody‘s: Japanese corporates face restrained recovery in 2017

* Moody’s on Japanese corporates - Companies will increase investment selectively which will be supportive for Japanese trading and oil & gas companies

* Moody’s on Japanese corporates - Sees negative outlooks for autos; steel, shipping and oil & gas

* Moody’s on Japanese corporates - Sees stable outlooks for telecoms, utilities, general trading companies, electronics and pharmaceuticals

* Moody’s - Expect global GDP to grow at a low pace, with the G20 at around 2.9% and Japan at around 0.9%

* Moody’s - Stabilization of economic growth in emerging markets will also support stability in Japanese corporate earnings

Source : (bit.ly/2ffmiyq)

